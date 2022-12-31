 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $414,990

3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $414,990

A Beautifully designed home for you! The Ontario, features a 3 bedroom w/ loft has an open concept floor plan with full unfinished basement and 2 car garage. 9 Ft ceilings on the main level, 42 white kitchen cabinets, QUARTZ countertops & SS appliances included. LED surface mount lighting, modern two-panel doors with white colonist trim. A designated Wi-Fi Guaranteed home keeps you connected and will be built with superior Smart Home automation. Offering the latest in connectivity features, all homes will have a Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Alarm Security kit, and Honeywell smart thermostat. Located in Crown Point, Heather Ridge is conveniently located off of I-65, Crown Point school district and quick access to local shopping and restaurants. Short walk to proposed park. Stock photos are being used and may vary from home.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Indiana VNTG Fest to return to Valpo

Indiana VNTG Fest to return to Valpo

More than 85 vendors will participate in the vintage clothing market from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Porter County Expo Center at 215 E Division Road in Valparaiso.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts