3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $415,000

- Welcome to Sawgrass, luxury townhome community. No need for upgrades in these homes. Standard features include; quartz countertops, high end cabinetry, Kohler plumbing fixtures, luxury laminate flooring, a tankless water heater, and a FULL appliance package. We spared no expense on the construction either; 2x6 construction, 8 ft garage doors, Marvin windows, steel roofing, and LP smart side composite siding finish off the look of these stunning buildings. The Monarch is a 1.5 story stunner! 9 ft ceiling with a two-story open concept staircase. Transom windows allow extra lighting and an open feeling. Master bedroom on the main level and two bedrooms upstairs. 2 1/2 bathrooms. Large kitchen with a peninsula offers plenty of prep space and seating. Home to be complete in November, schedule your walk through now. Pictures are of previous builds, color selections may be different.