Ready NOW...Desirable 3 BDRM + loft VICTORIA model offers a welcoming front porch exterior. Enter into the impressive 2-story foyer featuring a dramatic oak staircase with iron balusters. This home includes a living room w/ separate dining room which leads into the open kitchen w/ UPGRADED quartz countertops, breakfast area and large family room. The kitchen is a chef's delight with GE SS appliances, quartz countertops and white cabinets. The first floor study features UPGRADED french doors opening into the family room & upgraded LVP flooring in family room and FIREPLACE. GARDEN BASEMENT, with rough-in plumbing for future bathroom, and landscaped home site. Offering the latest in connectivity features, all homes will have a Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Alarm Security kit, and Honeywell smart thermostat.Stock photos are being used and may vary from home.