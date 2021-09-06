3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $426,556

This new home has it all! It will be move-in ready in October, featuring our Designer Select interior package with three bedrooms, upstairs loft, three car garage and full unfinished basement. This home has a brick front, 9' ceilings on the first floor, 42'' white kitchen cabinets, island and stainless steel GE appliances including a gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops. A designated Wi-Fi certified home keeps you connected and will be built with superior Smart Home automation. Offering the latest in connectivity features, all homes will have a Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Alarm Security kit, myQ Smart Garage control, Flo by Moen Smart Water Shut-off system and Honeywell smart thermostat. Located in Crown Point's newest community, Heather Ridge conveniently located off of I-65, Crown Point school district and quick access to local shopping and restaurants. Short walk to proposed park. Stock photos are being used and may vary from home.