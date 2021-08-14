3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $431,138

***UNDER CONSTRUCTION, READY THIS FALL*** Welcome to the Yale. This 2 story modern farmhouse is in our Latitude subdivision in Winfield. This is 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath, 2046 sq ft, 3 car garage on a walkout basement home. The first floor boasts an open concept feel, large kitchen, white shaker style Medallion brand cabinets, white quartz countertops and wood flooring. Second floor includes, large master with walk in closet and master bath, 2 large bedrooms with walk-in closets, full bathroom and a bonus room. 2x6 exterior construction, Kohler plumbing fixtures, solid core doors, 9 ft main floor ceilings, full walk out basement with rough in for plumbing, high efficiency Carrier furnace, and tankless water heater are standard. *Picture of previous build and may include upgraded features, please contact agent for exact color selections.