3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $433,230

UNDER CONSTRUCTION! The Wysteria is a BEAUTIFUL 2006 square feet RANCH with 3 bedroom 2 bath and a den. SPLIT BEDROOM....OPEN CONCEPT floor plan boasts a HUGE great room with VAULTED CIEILINGS which is open to the kitchen. Master suite with SPACIOUS bathroom and walk-in closet. Main floor laundry & mud room for convenience with easy access to the garage. FULL BASEMENT WITH 3 PIECE ROUGH IN FOR FUTURE BATHROOM. Located in popular growing Crown Point school district, and an EXCEPTIONAL elementary school! Take advantage of this energy efficient rated home with low property taxes!!!!!! 90%+ HIGH EFFICIENCY FURNACE, HIGH EFFICIENCY 40 GAL. WATER HEATER. Just to mention a few of the standard features. **ESTIMATEED COMPLETION IS JANUARY** PRICE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE DUE TO ADDITIONAL UPGRADES!