COMPLETED! THIS WYSTERIA RANCH OFFERS AN AWESOME OPEN CONCEPT W/ SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN. DREAM KITCHEN TAKES CENTER STAGE WITH 42 IN UPGRADED CABINETS, PLUS AN ISLAND AND GRANITE COUTERTOPS. FROM THE KITCHEN LOOKING INTO THE GREAT ROOM WITH 9 FT. CEILINGS THROUGH OUT. BEDROOM SUITE WITH BATH LOCATED AT ONE END OF THE HOME W/ HUGE WALK-IN. OFF THE FOYER ARE 2 GENEROUS SIZED BDRMS WITH BATHROOM, LAUNDRY & STAIRS TO A FULL BASEMENT WITH 3 PIECE ROUGH IN. PRICING INCLUDES LANDSCAPING!AWARD WINNING CROWN POINT SCHOOLS!
3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $449,400
