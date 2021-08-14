This new home has it all! Lennar Homes' Victoria, move-in ready in October, featuring our Designer Select interior package with three bedrooms, upstairs loft, three car garage and full unfinished basement. This home has a brick front, 9' ceilings on the first floor, 42'' white kitchen cabinets, island and stainless steel GE appliances including a gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops. A designated Wi-Fi certified home keeps you connected and will be built with superior Smart Home automation. Offering the latest in connectivity features, all homes will have a Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Alarm Security kit, myQ Smart Garage control, Flo by Moen Smart Water Shut-off system and Honeywell smart thermostat. Located in Crown Point's newest community, Heather Ridge conveniently located off of I-65, Crown Point school district and quick access to local shopping and restaurants. Short walk to proposed park. Stock photos are being used and may vary from home.
3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $453,556
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is vowing to use "every tool at our disposal" to find out if the Confucius Institute at Valparaiso University is secretly a front for the Chinese Communist Party.
- Updated
Police found the driver walking away from the scene, leaving the injured salesman and burning vehicle behind.
- Updated
Prosecutors say the gun used to kill Chicago police Officer Ella French during a traffic stop Saturday was bought in a sham purchase by a Northwest Indiana man on behalf of another man.
- Updated
A 29-year-old Hammond man is in federal custody after allegedly buying the gun that was used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French, and severely wound a second Chicago police officer Saturday night.
- Updated
Court records and statements from family have revealed how a Hammond man with a master’s degree who works as a teacher’s aide became ensnared in a federal homicide investigation.
- Updated
Hot dog! The Oscar-Mayer Wienermobile will roll into Northwest Indiana this weekend, making four stops at Strack & Van Til supermarkets.
- Updated
A contractor died of a medical emergency while on the job at U.S. Steel's Gary Works steel mill.
Anthony Miller, 25, is accused of stabbing a man 10 times in the chest, head, thigh and arm.
- Updated
“We’ve been good to Pepsi. We do a lot of business with them, but I can’t in good conscience continue to be a customer if they aren’t using union drivers," Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said.
"It’s not every day you get to be the first-ever major-league game in a state," said Chicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks. "Hopefully I don’t suck and give up the first homer in the state of Iowa."