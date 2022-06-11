 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $455,730

UNDER CONSTRUCTION WITH COMPLETION IN JULY! THIS WYSTERIA RANCH OFFERS AN AWESOME OPEN CONCEPT W/ SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN. DREAM KITCHEN TAKES CENTER STAGE WITH 42 IN UPGRADED CABINETS, PLUS AN ISLAND AND GRANITE COUTERTOPS. FROM THE KITCHEN LOOKING INTO THE GREAT ROOM WITH 9 FT. CEILINGS THROUGH OUT. BEDROOM SUITE WITH BATH LOCATED AT ONE END OF THE HOME W/ HUGE WALK-IN. OFF THE FOYER ARE 2 GENEROUS SIZED BDRMS WITH BATHROOM, LAUNDRY & STAIRS TO A FULL BASEMENT WITH 3 PIECE ROUGH IN. PRICING INCLUDES LANDSCAPING! PLEASE NOTE THESE PHOTOS ARE OF A MODEL HOME. AWARD WINNING CROWN POINT SCHOOLS!

