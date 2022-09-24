A Beautifully designed home for you! The Ontario, features a 3 bedroom w/ loft has an open concept floor plan with full unfinished basement and 2 car garage. 9 Ft ceilings on the main level, 42 white kitchen cabinets, QUARTZ countertops & SS appliances included. LED surface mount lighting, modern two-panel doors with white colonist trim. A designated Wi-Fi Guaranteed home keeps you connected and will be built with superior Smart Home automation. Offering the latest in connectivity features, all homes will have a Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Alarm Security kit, myQ Smart Garage control, Flo by Moen Smart Water Shut-off system and Honeywell smart thermostat. Located in Crown Point, Heather Ridge is conveniently located off of I-65, Crown Point school district and quick access to local shopping and restaurants. Short walk to proposed park. Stock photos are being used and may vary from home.
3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $462,660
