Crown Point Indiana has so much to offer as does this 4 Bedroom, possible 5 Bedroom Home on a golf course lot just minutes to the historic Crown Point Square & major roadways for a Chicago Commute! Over 2500 sq feet of living space plus the unfinished basement, with rough-in for 4th bath. Upgrades & Extra's through-out include Rod Iron Fenced Yard, Inground Sprinklers, whole house Security System, Top of the Line KitchenAid Stainless Kitchen Appliances, Granite Counter Tops with Complementary Quartz on the Island, Three Car Garage and more! Pre-approved Buyers Make your Appointment Today! VA buyers, this home has an assumable VA Mortgage at 2.25%!All measurements / sizes approximate/ buyer/buyer's agent to verify. Tyent water system does not stay. Sauna does not stay & hot tub & generator are negotiable. Home has active video security surveillance system.
3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $479,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A popular YouTuber's recently visited Gary, documenting his trip in a video that's gone viral.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: True BBQ being reimagined; Region Escape Room closes; Miller Beach Cafe rebrands; Fiori Italian, Nostalgic Treasures and Crumbl Cookies opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: True BBQ and Region Escape Room close, Miller Beach Cafe rebrands; Fiori Italian, Nostalgic Treasures and Crumbl Co…
Anyone with information about the deaths is encouraged to contact LaPorte County Chief of Detectives Capt. Andy Hynek at 219-326-7700, extensi…
He reportedly knew what he was doing was wrong and told her, "In the Greek culture this is perfectly normal."
The Whiting Empanada Fest returns to the Lake Michigan lakefront this weekend.