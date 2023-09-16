Crown Point Indiana has so much to offer as does this 4 Bedroom, possible 5 Bedroom Home on a golf course lot just minutes to the historic Crown Point Square & major roadways for a Chicago Commute! Over 2500 sq feet of living space plus the unfinished basement, with rough-in for 4th bath. Upgrades & Extra's through-out include Rod Iron Fenced Yard, Inground Sprinklers, whole house Security System, Top of the Line KitchenAid Stainless Kitchen Appliances, Granite Counter Tops with Complementary Quartz on the Island, Three Car Garage and more! Pre-approved Buyers Make your Appointment Today! VA buyers, this home has an assumable VA Mortgage at 2.25%!All measurements / sizes approximate/ buyer/buyer's agent to verify. Tyent water system does not stay. Sauna does not stay & hot tub & generator are negotiable. Home has active video security surveillance system.