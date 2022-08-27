RIDGEFIELD ranch model has 3 bdrms and 2 FULL bath w/ 3 car garage. Grab your morning coffee and have a seat in the upgraded SUNROOM off the living room, that has private backyard views of wetland area. This home has an open conceptinto the kitchen, breakfast area and large family room. The kitchen is a chef's delight with GE SS appliances INCLUDED. When it's time to wind down, head to your owners suite, and relax in your DLX owners bath. A full basement w rough- in plumbing and landscaped home site with beautiful backyard views of the wetlands with pond and tree line completes this home. Offering the latest in connectivity features, all homes will have a Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Alarm Security kit, myQ Smart Garage control, Flo by Moen Smart Water Shut-off system and Honeywell smart thermostat.Stock photos are being used and may vary from home.
3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $479,990
