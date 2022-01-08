3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $488,772

The Ridgefield ranch home features an open concept floor plan with full unfinishedbasement and three car garage. The Ridgefield has a split floor plan with large open roomand spacious kitchen with large kitchen island. Featuring quartz countertops, 42'' kitchencabinets, large under mount single-bowl sink and stainless steel GE appliances. 9 foot ceilingson the first floor, LED surface mount lighting, modern two-panel doors with colonist trim.Owner's suite bathroom includes raised vanity and quartz countertops and walk-in closet. Inaddition to the three car garage, this home will have a sunroom addition and is located ona corner homesite. A designated Wi-Fi certified home keeps you connected and will be built withsuperior Smart Home automation. Offering the latest in connectivity features, all homes will havea Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Alarm Security kit, myQ Smart Garage control and so much more. Stock photos are used and may differ between properties.