The Ridgefield ranch home features an open concept floor plan with full unfinishedbasement and three car garage. The Ridgefield has a split floor plan with large open roomand spacious kitchen with large kitchen island. Featuring quartz countertops, 42'' kitchencabinets, large under mount single-bowl sink and stainless steel GE appliances. 9 foot ceilingson the first floor, LED surface mount lighting, modern two-panel doors with colonist trim.Owner's suite bathroom includes raised vanity and quartz countertops and walk-in closet. Inaddition to the three car garage, this home will have a sunroom addition and is located ona corner homesite. A designated Wi-Fi certified home keeps you connected and will be built withsuperior Smart Home automation. Offering the latest in connectivity features, all homes will havea Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Alarm Security kit, myQ Smart Garage control and so much more. Stock photos are used and may differ between properties.
3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $488,772
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez denied the allegations, saying it was "important to note that these are not allegations of political corruption."
- Updated
Keontrell S. Gill, 19, was arrested after he returned to the woman's apartment with $120 he allegedly promised her so she would not call police, court records state.
- Updated
Someone who buys their Powerball lottery tickets in Winfield is a millionaire.
- Updated
A 24-year-old Chesterton woman found in her vehicle in a ditch was more than three times the legal limit for drinking and driving, police said.
- Updated
Supporters of the plan said it's unconscionable the state of Indiana conditions the exercise of a constitutional right on the need to obtain a license from the state police before doing so.
- Updated
The driver, Eric White, 20, is currently in Lake County Jail and criminal charges are pending against him.
- Updated
A quirk in Indiana's turn signal statutes that leaves pretty much every motorist at risk of being pulled over by police at just about any time is poised to be corrected this year.
- Updated
"He was nationally recognized as a safety expert. He was the best of the best in the country. We were lucky to have such a talent in Hobart."
- Updated
Amid a rise in the Omicron variant and COVID-19 infections, another big-box store in Northwest Indiana is taking the rare step of temporarily shuttering for a deep clean and sanitization.
- Updated
"(William) Metz informed investigators that he was the person at the residence who downloaded and viewed the child sexual abuse material," a court record states.