This two story features a great room with vaulted ceiling, main floor office or den, kitchen with maple cabinetry, GRANITE, large island/breakfast bar, crown molding, soft close kitchen cabinet doors and drawers, pantry, stainless steel microwave & dishwasher, spacious dining area w/immediate access to rear sliders, black or brushed nickel lighting and hardware, QUARTZ in bathrooms, main bedroom suite with full bath, tray ceiling & walk-in closet, two additional upper level bedrooms and full bath, full basement w/rough-in for bathroom. Exterior features include vinyl & stone exterior, full landscaping package to include sodded front, seeded sides & rear, mulch/bush package, garage opener installed, and builder's warranty. Photos of a prior build, options may be different than those listed and/or pictured. Please note home is a revised version of house pictured in photos.
3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $489,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
"We are in total shock. She was just a beautiful soul in and out. She cared about people, and she cared about doing the best for Lake County. She will truly be missed."
- Updated
The woman told police she dated the defendant, but she decided to end the relationship because she thought it was toxic, court records state.
- Updated
A Valparaiso-area man told police he was walking his dog when he saw a woman fall out of a pickup truck and come to him for help.
- Updated
The woman was pronounced dead about 10 p.m. Thursday at University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
- Updated
The Hoosier Lottery announced Monday that a ticket sold for the Saturday night Powerball drawing matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball to win the game's third-highest prize.
- Updated
An 18-year-old woman was found dead in north Hammond Monday in what police describe as a homicide.
- Updated
Willie A. Jones Jr., 21, of Gary, was among four men charged with murder in the homicide of Rayvon Harris, 29, of Gary, on Aug. 22, 2020, inside the Save gas station in the 4500 block of Broadway.
When the hotel was closed, it was as if the staff just walked away at the end of the shift. A walk through the hotel last week showed its condition.
- Updated
"Victim #1 advised she told Issac (Mosqueda) that she did not feel comfortable with him touching her, but he did this on other occasions as well so she thought she had no say," charges say.
- Updated
Officers found the accused still in the act with his hand down his pants and his eyes closed when they arrived, according to the incident report.