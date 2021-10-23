3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $489,000

This two story features a great room with vaulted ceiling, main floor office or den, kitchen with maple cabinetry, GRANITE, large island/breakfast bar, crown molding, soft close kitchen cabinet doors and drawers, pantry, stainless steel microwave & dishwasher, spacious dining area w/immediate access to rear sliders, black or brushed nickel lighting and hardware, QUARTZ in bathrooms, main bedroom suite with full bath, tray ceiling & walk-in closet, two additional upper level bedrooms and full bath, full basement w/rough-in for bathroom. Exterior features include vinyl & stone exterior, full landscaping package to include sodded front, seeded sides & rear, mulch/bush package, garage opener installed, and builder's warranty. Photos of a prior build, options may be different than those listed and/or pictured. Please note home is a revised version of house pictured in photos.