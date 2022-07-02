 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dyer - $569,900

*PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION!* Welcome to THE TRISTA at Greystone, St. John's newest single family ranch community! With over 2000 sq ft. this 3 BED, 2 BATH CRAFTSMAN split bedrm home design is a true beauty! OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN features large island w/seating, maple cabinetry w/soft close doors & drawers, GRANITE counters, WI pantry, slider out to COVERED PATIO. Main bedrm has private bath w/dual vanity sinks & WI closet. 2 add'l Bedrms are adjacent to 2nd bath. Home features: SOLID CORE DOORS, OVERSIZED BASE/CASINGS, FRAMED 4TH BEDRM & BATH IN BASEMENT, LANDSCAPE PKG W/IRRIGATION, GENEROUS LIGHTING ALLOWANCE, maintenance free LP SMARTSIDE, 3 CAR finished GARAGE W/STORAGE & much more! CHOOSE YOUR LOT NOW! 7-9 mo build time. OTHER FLOOR PLANS AVAILABLE. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING & IN/IL BORDER! High quality, attention to detail, standards that are most builders upgrades, & the ability to customize this home with your unique touch is what sets this builder apart! (Photos from prior build)

