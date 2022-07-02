*PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION!* Welcome to THE TRISTA at Greystone, St. John's newest single family ranch community! With over 2000 sq ft. this 3 BED, 2 BATH CRAFTSMAN split bedrm home design is a true beauty! OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN features large island w/seating, maple cabinetry w/soft close doors & drawers, GRANITE counters, WI pantry, slider out to COVERED PATIO. Main bedrm has private bath w/dual vanity sinks & WI closet. 2 add'l Bedrms are adjacent to 2nd bath. Home features: SOLID CORE DOORS, OVERSIZED BASE/CASINGS, FRAMED 4TH BEDRM & BATH IN BASEMENT, LANDSCAPE PKG W/IRRIGATION, GENEROUS LIGHTING ALLOWANCE, maintenance free LP SMARTSIDE, 3 CAR finished GARAGE W/STORAGE & much more! CHOOSE YOUR LOT NOW! 7-9 mo build time. OTHER FLOOR PLANS AVAILABLE. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING & IN/IL BORDER! High quality, attention to detail, standards that are most builders upgrades, & the ability to customize this home with your unique touch is what sets this builder apart! (Photos from prior build)
3 Bedroom Home in Dyer - $569,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
U.S. Steel to cut jobs, end steelmaking operations at Granite City Works as it looks to bolster iron ore supplies
"It is another tale in a long string of betrayals by the company, which now has permanently closed nearly two thirds of the assets it acquired from National Steel along with other acquisitions."
Police said the criminal activity had been ongoing Wednesday morning and afternoon throughout town.
"Victim 1 recalled taking a picture of Nova as he was putting his pants on," a charging document reads.
Parents and guardians of Indiana children with disabilities can take advantage of a new state program giving them total control over their child's education funding.
"After the children were dressed, (the father) approached Jerry (Palmer) and told him, 'if I find out there was any foul play, I'll (expletive) kill you," according to a newly-filed charging document.
Instead of piling returned merchandise onto a growing inventory heap, stores are considering just handing customers their money back and letting them keep the stuff they don't want.
David Garcia Jr., 30, made an initial appearance on two counts of child molesting and two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
During the encounter, the officer "was forced to discharge his weapon, striking the male," said Lt. Dawn Westerfield, Gary Police public information officer.
“Lily could die on the operating table or die in our arms,” 17-year-old Thomas Pagan said as his girlfriend, Alexandrya Cox, softly sobbed.
"She made it out with the assistance of lifeguards from (Indiana) Dunes State Park, but he got sucked under," an official said.