3 Bedroom Home in Dyer - $569,900

*READY IN FALL 2022* Welcome to THE PEYTON at Greystone, St. John's newest single family RANCH COMMUNITY! MODERN FARMHOUSE 3BED, 2BA has gorgeous CURB APPEAL & situated on CORNER LOT!Lovely front porch, HUGE GREAT RM, OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN has large island w/seating, maple cabinetry w/soft close doors & drawers, GRANITE/QUARTZ options, WI pantry, slider out to COVERED PATIO. Split floor plan offer a nice escape to main suite w/dual vanity sinks & WI closet. 2 additional Bedrms share adjacent bath. Standards: SOLID CORE DOORS, OVERSIZED BASE/CASINGS, FRAMED 4TH BDRM & BATH IN BASEMENT, LANDSCAPE PKG W/IRRIGATION, GENEROUS LIGHTING ALLOWANCE, maintenance free LP SMARTSIDE, 3 CAR REAR LOAD GARAGE & much more! CHOOSE YOUR LOT NOW! OTHER FLOOR PLANS AVAILABLE. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING & IN/IL BORDER! High quality, attention to detail, standards that are most builders upgrades & the ability to customize this home with your unique touch is what sets this builder apart!

