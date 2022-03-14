 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Griffith - $228,000

Beautiful tri-level on a tree lined street in Griffith. This home is tastefully renovated with many amenities. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, new lighting fixtures, new appliances, and granite countertops. All bedrooms are refinished hardwood floors. The recreation room is newly carpeted and has a brick fireplace as the focal point. Bathroom has new fixtures and a gorgeous tiled tub and shower. The ample backyard is easily accessible from the kitchen. A large deck area is perfect for entertaining. All of this plus the garage has new siding and new roof.

