3 Bedroom Home in Hammond - $190,000

(MECHANICS DREAM) 24x30 garage with 10 foot ceilings enough room for a lift! All brick 1.5 story with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This home has been updated and meticulously cared for. Features refinished hardwood floors on the main level. Windows 2006, furnace/central air 2008 and newer roof. Kitchen has newer cabinets and immaculate stainless steel appliances. Full clean basement ready to be finished. The backyard is fully fenced in for furry friends and summertime BBQ's. This home is in close proximity to Purdue University and major expressways. This beauty won't last long. Schedule your private showing today!