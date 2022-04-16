3 Bedroom Home in Hammond - $324,900

New construction. Own one of these beautifully designed homes in the Millennium Add Subdivision. This beautiful ranch style home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master has gorgeous bathroom with stand alone shower and tub and spacious walk in closet. Formal dining area, formal living room and finished laundry room is what this home has to offer. There are cathedral ceilings with can lighting. Kitchen is very chic with today's latest neutral color scheme and stainless steel appliance package. Large spiral staircase leads up to the loft style rec room. finishing touches are being done completed (front of house fascia, backyard fence).Take advantage of Hammond's College Bound Program!