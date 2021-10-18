Wake up to nature with this privately set home on Hebron's north side. This nearly 2000 sqft.home has been skillfully updated, boasting an abundance of NEW features:Top of the line whirlpool appliances, HVAC,water heater,windows, trim & custom cabinetry,as well as a baroque inspired, grand entrance door,ultra modern light fixtures & a freshly installed roof. An ample living space opens into the luxe kitchen.Off of the kitchen, the sliding doors lead to the deck & expansive yard space.The property is encompassed with towering mature trees, allowing a year round display of natural splendor. Back in the home, all 3 of the sizable bedrooms can be found on the upper level as well as two bathrooms. The master bedroom features a walk in closet with organizers & an en-suite with a beautifully tiled shower. The lower level of the home includes a huge rec space with a wood burning fireplace, a half bath,finished laundry room & under staircase storage.Come take a look and prepare to be delighted!
3 Bedroom Home in Hebron - $343,900
