3 Bedroom Home in Highland - $218,000

WOW!! Fabulous, Spacious, RARE FIND... 2000 SQ FT... 3 BEDROOM CONDO in a beautiful, quiet area, with a direct commute into the city. This well built, brick unit is freshly painted with new flooring throughout, and plenty of space for luxury living and entertaining. The newly remodeled kitchen features stunning light fixtures, new stainless steel appliances, subway tile back splash along with a sunny breakfast nook. The lovely dining area leads to a wet bar into the extra-large, dynamic living area. Your private balcony looks over a park-like setting with mature trees and maintenance free landscaping. The spacious MAIN BEDROOM has a generous walk-in closet and en-suite featuring double sinks and ceramic tub surround. The addition 2 large GUEST ROOMS have 2 full closets and plenty of space to serve as an office, den, craft room, or bedroom. The washer and dryer are located off the kitchen in a convenient, sound-proof utility room. Heated garage with opener and additional storage.

