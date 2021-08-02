Fantastic Mid-Century modern 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath 1,937 sq ft Brick Ranch over a partially finished basement located in highly desired & peaceful Brantwood of Highland! This beautiful home has been tastefully updated & features a spacious living rm (laminate) w/limestone feature walled fireplace, formal dining rm (laminate), eat-in kitchen (laminate) w/granite counters & fully outfitted w/appliances, master bedroom (hardwood) w/private .75 bath, 2 additional bdrms w/hardwood flooring, hall bath, office/den (laminate), basement family rm, basement craft/hobby rm, basement workshop, basement laundry, .50 bath & plenty of storage. Additional amenities include 2 cedar closets, nearly every window has marble sills, whole house fan which draws in a breeze limiting the need for ac, architectural shingled roof 2012, windows 2011 & 2016, furnace/ac/hot water heater 2018, new laminate office/den 2018, concrete drive/sidewalk 2016, rear patio/walk 2018. Walking distance to Wicker Park & Bike Trail!
3 Bedroom Home in Highland - $259,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Kelli Kniola is charged with four counts of child molesting, two counts of child exploitation and one count of possession of child pornography, all felonies, a court document states.
- Updated
A Whiting police officer, who was working a security detail for Pierogi Fest, saw several people fighting about 1 a.m. Sunday in an alley in the 1200 block of 119th Avenue, according to court records.
- Updated
A man faces murder and other charges for the 2018 homicide of 39-year-old Davita Ward, whose body was found "burned beyond recognition" in her car.
- Updated
"Critical race theory is not a topic that we feel belongs in a K-12 classroom," Superintendent Todd Terrill said.
- Updated
A Crown Point man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening, police said.
- Updated
Kelli Kniola was caught by the purported victim on a video recording saying she abused her, "because I am a sexual deviant," according to a charging document.
- Updated
A federal grand jury has indicted Elizabeth Harris on a felony count alleging she defrauded the Social Security Administration out of $192,659.
Scott Sanders, a 57-year-old Valparaiso resident, was declared dead at the scene by the Porter County coroner's office.
- Updated
The circumstances of the vehicle theft and the man's motives are under investigation.
- Updated
A 55-year-old man wanted on multiple warrants, including charges of murder and attempted murder, has been identified as the person shot and killed by members of a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force in Calumet City Tuesday afternoon.