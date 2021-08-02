3 Bedroom Home in Highland - $259,900

Fantastic Mid-Century modern 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath 1,937 sq ft Brick Ranch over a partially finished basement located in highly desired & peaceful Brantwood of Highland! This beautiful home has been tastefully updated & features a spacious living rm (laminate) w/limestone feature walled fireplace, formal dining rm (laminate), eat-in kitchen (laminate) w/granite counters & fully outfitted w/appliances, master bedroom (hardwood) w/private .75 bath, 2 additional bdrms w/hardwood flooring, hall bath, office/den (laminate), basement family rm, basement craft/hobby rm, basement workshop, basement laundry, .50 bath & plenty of storage. Additional amenities include 2 cedar closets, nearly every window has marble sills, whole house fan which draws in a breeze limiting the need for ac, architectural shingled roof 2012, windows 2011 & 2016, furnace/ac/hot water heater 2018, new laminate office/den 2018, concrete drive/sidewalk 2016, rear patio/walk 2018. Walking distance to Wicker Park & Bike Trail!