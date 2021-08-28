 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hobart - $371,100

Proposed Construction- NEW CONSTRUCTION- NO REAR NEIGHBORS! QUALITY HOME WITH 2 X 6 EXTERIOR CONSTRUCTION! POTENTIAL 3000 SQ. FT. CRAFTSMAN STYLE SPLIT LEVEL! KITCHEN APPLIANCE PACKAGE INCLUDED! Open Concept Great Room, Kitchen with Island, & Dining Area with Vaulted Ceilings, & Engineered Hardwood Floors. Enjoy the 12 x 12 Attached Wood Deck off the Kitchen. Large MASTER BEDROOM with Large Walk-in Closet, & 10 x 10 Private Deck. Master Bath has a Soaking tub, Double Vanity, and Separate Tiled Shower. One more Bedrooms on the Main level. The Lower Level has a Finished Laundry Room with Ceramic Tile & 3rd bedroom. FUTURE 3rd Bathroom and a Large Family Room for an additional $35,000! Landscaped! 2 car attached garage! Time to pick out your Outside Colors, Carpet, Tile, and Counter Tops. Pictures of Previously Built Home with Upgrades. Estimated Building time is approximately 4 months. see Virtual Tour. WALK-OUT LOWER LEVEL AVAILABLE FOR $15,000

