 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Hobart - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hobart - $375,000

Proposed Construction- Approximately 6 months to Build. Craftsman Style Bi-Level featuring a Custom Staircase, LVP Flooring included on the Upper Stairs, Kitchen, Dining Room, and Living Room. Kitchen features Island, Pantry, Granite Countertops, and Appliance credit, and 12 x 12 Deck. Master SUITE- Large with Vaulted Ceilings, Walk-in Closet, Private 10 x 10 Balcony, and Master Bathroom with Soaking tub and separate shower.. Lower Level has a finished bedroom and Laundry room. The Remainder Lower Level is Unfinished and it includes underground rough for future bathroom. Finish the remainder lower level for $35,000. House can be MODIFIED to ACCOMIDATE 3 Bedrooms on the main if desired. 30' landscaped perimeter. Pictures of a previously built home with upgrades.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts