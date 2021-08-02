The IRIS - This Lovely Custom Ranch offers a Central Great Room with a Stone Fireplace. Rear Master Bath Suite with Sitting Room, Walk-in Closet and Private Bath. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths standard. Very Large and Open Kitchen. Other features include, Oversized Bedrooms, Cathedral Ceilings and Decorative Niches throughout. On-site amenities include; an approximate 9 acre center park area, walking paths, playground, and adjacent prairie lands to enjoy the outdoors. Cressmoor Estates, a former scenic golf course benefits from rolling hills, huge oak trees, and multiple ponds. Also, ask about the 6 YEAR TAX ABATEMENT!!
3 Bedroom Home in Hobart - $379,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Kelli Kniola is charged with four counts of child molesting, two counts of child exploitation and one count of possession of child pornography, all felonies, a court document states.
- Updated
A Whiting police officer, who was working a security detail for Pierogi Fest, saw several people fighting about 1 a.m. Sunday in an alley in the 1200 block of 119th Avenue, according to court records.
- Updated
A man faces murder and other charges for the 2018 homicide of 39-year-old Davita Ward, whose body was found "burned beyond recognition" in her car.
- Updated
"Critical race theory is not a topic that we feel belongs in a K-12 classroom," Superintendent Todd Terrill said.
- Updated
A Crown Point man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening, police said.
- Updated
Kelli Kniola was caught by the purported victim on a video recording saying she abused her, "because I am a sexual deviant," according to a charging document.
- Updated
A federal grand jury has indicted Elizabeth Harris on a felony count alleging she defrauded the Social Security Administration out of $192,659.
Scott Sanders, a 57-year-old Valparaiso resident, was declared dead at the scene by the Porter County coroner's office.
- Updated
The circumstances of the vehicle theft and the man's motives are under investigation.
- Updated
A 55-year-old man wanted on multiple warrants, including charges of murder and attempted murder, has been identified as the person shot and killed by members of a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force in Calumet City Tuesday afternoon.