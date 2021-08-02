3 Bedroom Home in Hobart - $379,500

 Skip to main content
The IRIS - This Lovely Custom Ranch offers a Central Great Room with a Stone Fireplace. Rear Master Bath Suite with Sitting Room, Walk-in Closet and Private Bath. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths standard. Very Large and Open Kitchen. Other features include, Oversized Bedrooms, Cathedral Ceilings and Decorative Niches throughout. On-site amenities include; an approximate 9 acre center park area, walking paths, playground, and adjacent prairie lands to enjoy the outdoors. Cressmoor Estates, a former scenic golf course benefits from rolling hills, huge oak trees, and multiple ponds. Also, ask about the 6 YEAR TAX ABATEMENT!!

