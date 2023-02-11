Proposed Construction: Ranch Home with Open Concept Great Room, Kitchen, and Dining Room with Vaulted Ceilings. Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet and Bathroom. The kitchen includes Granite Countertops and a $1000 credit toward a Microwave and Dishwasher. Two more Bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the home, with access to a full bathroom. Easily convert one of these bedrooms into a home office. LVP Flooring through the entire house. Landscaping includes a blanket seed 30-foot area, plants, & mulch. The garage consists of a garage door opener with Q Smart Technology. Please see the attached Virtual Tour. Pictures are of a previously built home with upgrades. Approximate 6-month build time.
3 Bedroom Home in Hobart - $379,900
