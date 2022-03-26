The Hamilton2 Story-open concept kitchen and living room with 14' cathedral ceilings and formal dining. Kitchen boosts beautiful multi-level cabinets and quartz countertops. Retreat to the oversized rear deck. Large master with walk-in closet and large bath with separate whirlpool & shower. 3 Additional spacious bedrooms offer endless possibilities. Mudroom is conveniently located off the garage and boosts storage. Unfinished basement for 5th bedroom.On-site amenities include; an approximate 9 acre center park area, walking paths, playground, and adjacent prairie lands to enjoy the outdoors. Cressmoor Estates, a former scenic golf course benefits from rolling hills, huge oak trees, and multiple ponds. Also, ask about the 6 YEAR TAX ABATEMENT!!
3 Bedroom Home in Hobart - $390,000
