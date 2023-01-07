Proposed Construction- Approximately 6 months to Build. Craftsman Style Bi-Level featuring a Custom Staircase, LVP Flooring included on the Upper Stairs, Kitchen, Dining Room, and Living Room. Kitchen features Island, Pantry, Granite Countertops, and Appliance credit, and 12 x 12 Deck. Master SUITE- Large with Vaulted Ceilings, Walk-in Closet, Private 10 x 10 Balcony, and Master Bathroom with Soaking tub and separate shower.. Lower Level has a finished bedroom and Laundry room. The Remainder Lower Level is Unfinished and it includes underground rough for future bathroom. Finish the remainder lower level for $35,000. House can be MODIFIED to ACCOMIDATE 3 Bedrooms on the main if desired. 30' landscaped perimeter. Pictures of a previously built home with upgrades.
3 Bedroom Home in Hobart - $396,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Signaling a turn still is required every time a motorist is about to make a turn or change traffic lanes.
A ticket sold in Merrillville for Saturday's Powerball drawing matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball to win $150,000, the Hoosier Lottery announced.
She is accused in the same document of placing "the dependent in a situation that endangered the dependent's life or health."
Forman Mills and Trader Buck’s Flea Markets are interested in opening locations in the Crossroads Plaza at 6110 Broadway in Merrillville.
"The driver of the vehicle was issued two citations," police said.
Update: Family of Bills' Damar Hamlin releases statement, expresses gratitude for outpouring of support
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
UPDATE: Motorist failing to put sticker on license plate nabbed with loads of pot, Porter County cop says
While the accused was being taken to the Porter County jail, he reportedly told the officer, "I might win this one," the incident report says.
3,200 customers will lose water service Thursday night due to lowering of new water main break in Hobart
Once service returns, however, customers will be under a precautionary boil advisory for approximately 24 hours, according to a release from Indiana American Water.
One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Urine and blood samples were taken from the driver, which returned negative for alcohol consumption and positive for opiates, police said.