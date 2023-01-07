3 Bedroom Home in Hobart - $396,000

Proposed Construction- Approximately 6 months to Build. Craftsman Style Bi-Level featuring a Custom Staircase, LVP Flooring included on the Upper Stairs, Kitchen, Dining Room, and Living Room. Kitchen features Island, Pantry, Granite Countertops, and Appliance credit, and 12 x 12 Deck. Master SUITE- Large with Vaulted Ceilings, Walk-in Closet, Private 10 x 10 Balcony, and Master Bathroom with Soaking tub and separate shower.. Lower Level has a finished bedroom and Laundry room. The Remainder Lower Level is Unfinished and it includes underground rough for future bathroom. Finish the remainder lower level for $35,000. House can be MODIFIED to ACCOMIDATE 3 Bedrooms on the main if desired. 30' landscaped perimeter. Pictures of a previously built home with upgrades.