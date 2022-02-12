 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Village - $399,800

This is a 2022 MEEKS PRE-SOLD CONSTRUCTION. Quality materials, custom selections are yours to be made from shingles and siding to counter tops, carpet, flooring, fixtures, cabinets, trim, doors and cabinetry - you get to pick it all! ALL NEW options & pricing are here to: BASEMENT & 3CAR GARAGE options, FULL customizable interior design + build-your-own kitchen and IN HOUSE DESIGN CENTER! Tours avail of current pre-solds under construction. You pick the DESIGN + LOT. Contingencies & appliance packages available & rolled in closing credits saving you $ out of pocket. Virtual tours are online. High efficient systems and 4 yr warranty are the standards in ALL models. The only Upgrade needed is your own personal flair. 180-210day build times from permit. BONUS: Base allowances have been increased to $19,470!Ask a Realtor for the brochure package, pricing & registration to you plan your personal Q&A meet PLUS for theNEW Country sub coming SPRING - WOODED 1 ACRE WALK-OUT BASEMENT LOTS!

