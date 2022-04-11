 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $215,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $215,000

You will love this remodeled 3 bedroom ranch featuring a state of the art kitchen with all upgraded stainless appliances plus washer and dryer. All this plus a large privacy fenced rear yard, plus attached garage and storage shed . You will want to check this one out.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts