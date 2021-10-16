This is our REVERE model. Features include a spacious great room with cathedral ceiling, large dining area, kitchen offering maple cabinetry, GRANITE in kitchen, QUARTZ in bathrooms, soft close kitchen cabinet doors and drawers, crown molding, center island, pantry, and stainless steel dishwasher and microwave, main bedroom has a tray ceiling, bath, and walk-in closet, upper level has two additional bedrooms and a full bath. The LOWER LEVEL can be finished to include a rec room, 4th bedroom or office, additional bathroom, laundry room, and storage. Exterior features include stone and vinyl finish, covered porch, concrete driveway and walks, garage door opener, full landscaping to include sod in front, netted seed on sides and rear, mulch/bush package, and builder warranty. Photos of a prior build. Options may be different than those listed and/or pictured.
3 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $316,900
