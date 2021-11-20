 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $319,695

PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION. The Sienna home in Heritage Falls. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 story with a 2 car garage.Main floor is an open concept with Great Room and eat in kitchen. Upstairs offers a loft, finished laundry room and Master bedroom with walk in closet and ensuite bathroom. Plus 2 additional bedrooms with ample closet space and a full bathroom. GREAT PRICE!!! 90%+ HIGH EFFICIENCY FURNACE, HIGH EFFICIENCY WATER HEATER. Standard elevation has no Brick. Vinyl siding standard. Brick/Stone options available. *PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE OF ANOTHER HOME IN NEIGHBORHOOD*

