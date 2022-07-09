 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $321,995

3 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $321,995

PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION. The Sienna home in Heritage Falls. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 story with a 2 car garage. Main floor is an open concept with Great Room and eat in kitchen. Upstairs offers a loft, finished laundry room and Master bedroom with walk in closet and ensuite bathroom. Plus 2 additional bedrooms with ample closet space and a full bathroom. GREAT PRICE!!! 90%+ HIGH EFFICIENCY FURNACE, HIGH EFFICIENCY WATER HEATER. Standard elevation has no Brick. Vinyl siding standard. Brick/Stone options available. *PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE OF ANOTHER HOME IN NEIGHBORHOOD*

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Help wanted in Merrillville

Help wanted in Merrillville

The town has lost public works employees to the private sector. Although Merrillville offers competitive wages, outside companies are providing signing bonuses and other incentives.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts