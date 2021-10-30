SLATED FOR COMPLETION SPRING 2022, this is our MIDDLETON model. Interior features include an open concept living area, 9' FIRST FLOOR CEILINGS, kitchen with maple cabinetry, breakfast bar, pantry, GRANITE, crown molding, HARDWOOD in main living areas, stainless steel dishwasher and microwave, soft close kitchen cabinet doors and drawers, dining area with sliders to patio, main bedroom with tray ceiling, bath and walk-in-closet, black or brushed nickel lighting and hardware, laundry room, and QUARTZ in bathrooms. Exterior features include vinyl & stone exterior, full landscaping package to include sodded front, seeded sides & rear, mulch/bush package, 5' GARAGE EXTENSION, garage opener installed, and builder's warranty. Photos of a prior build, options may be different than those listed and/or pictured. Different homesites/floor plans available.
3 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $347,600
