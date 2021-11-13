 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $349,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $349,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $349,900

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE APRIL 2022 - (Photos of a previously built home). This is our WASHINGTON MODEL. The main level features great room with vaulted ceiling, next level has kitchen with maple cabinetry, GRANITE, crown molding, center island, stainless steel dishwasher and microwave, pantry, dining area with sliders to rear deck, main bedroom has bath has QUARTZ countertop, walk-in closet and tray ceiling. Powder room and laundry are also on this level. The uppermost level has two bedrooms w/walk-in closets and full bath. The lower level may be finished to include a rec room, 4th bedroom, 3/4 bath (rough-in completed), utility room and storage. Hardware & lighting options available. Exterior features include vinyl & stone exterior, full landscape package included, garage door opener installed, and builder's warranty. ADDITIONAL FLOORPLANS AND HOMESITES AVAILABLE!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts