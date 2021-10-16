3 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $353,100

CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION/ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE FEBRUARY 2022 - This is our WASHINGTON MODEL. The main level features great room with vaulted ceiling, next level has kitchen with maple cabinetry, GRANITE, crown molding, center island, stainless steel dishwasher and microwave, pantry, dining area with sliders to rear deck, main bedroom has bath has QUARTZ countertop, walk-in closet and tray ceiling. Powder room and laundry are also on this level. The uppermost level has two bedrooms w/walk-in closets and full bath. The lower level may be finished to include a rec room, 4th bedroom, 3/4 bath (rough-in completed), utility room and storage. Black or brushed nickel hardware & lighting is standard. Exterior features include vinyl & stone exterior, full landscape package included, garage door opener installed, and builder's warranty. ADDITIONAL FLOORPLANS AND HOMESITES AVAILABLE!