 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $367,865

3 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $367,865

3 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $367,865

THE NEW ONYX PLAN in HERITAGE FALLS. HOLIDAY PROMO OF *15K TOWARDS UPGRADES INCLUDED IN PRICE *restrictions apply. This homes features 3 bedrooms with loft and den, 2.5 bathrooms, and 9 foot ceilings. The outstanding kitchen features and 84" island with 42" espresso color cabinets and Cafe Room. Great functional floor plan at a GREAT PRICE!!! 90%+ HIGH EFFICIENCY FURNACE, HIGH EFFICIENCY WATER HEATER just to mention a few of the standard features. As of 8/31/21 home is at permit. Completing FEB/MAR

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts