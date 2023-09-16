Want to design your own or need something TODAY? Both options are available and multiple locations PLUS ACREAGELOTS available. HOME/LOT packages and only 5 lots left here. Upper end materials + custom selections are yours to be made from shingles & siding to counter tops, flooring, fixtures, cabinets, trim, doors and cabinetry - you design it all! NEW options & pricing are here too: WALK-OUT BASEMENTS & 3CAR GARAGES + FULLY customizable interior design & build-your-own kitchen IN HOUSE DESIGN CENTER! Appliance packages available & rolled in closing credits saving you $ out of pocket. Ask a Realtor or download online the brochure package, plans & pricing. High efficient systems & 4 yr warranty are the standard. The only Upgrade needed is your wn personal flair since the allowances have been increased to $21,470! Videos Online...*BUILDERS PREFERRED Lender Financing + SELLER PAID close fees ($3,500 credit)+ REFI IN 3-5 YRS for FREE! ($500 gift) *Rate as of 7/11/23 3yr=5.5% - 5yr-5.75%