PRICE IMPROVEMENT!! LOOK NO FURTHER AND MOVE RIGHT IN! Open Concept living room with the warmth of a Granite Gas Fireplace just in time for Fall. Large windows for lots of natural light, 9ft Ceilings & Laminate Wood flooring throughout the Main Level with Modern Lighting Fixtures & Design. Kitchen features an abundance of 42" cabinets with an 48 inch kitchen island and SS appliances. Den / Flex Room could be used as an Office, Dining Room, or play room.3 Bedroom home with a Large Master Suite enter through the double doors (including walk-in closet) and Loft (Can be made into 4th Bedroom)with Upstairs Laundry room! Luxury master bath is GORGEOUS w/ Soaker tub, separate shower, ceramic tile floor, and double vanity available!3-Car Garage, Pool, TREK Deck (never needing paint or stain!), Large Concrete Patio with Fenced in Yard-perfect for entertaining!Great functional floor plan at a GREAT PRICE!! 90%+ HIGH EFFICIENCY FURNACE, HIGH EFFICIENCY WATER HEATER. Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
New owners are eyeing a redevelopment project for the Region's last Bakers Square restaurant.
- Updated
"It's going to help a lot with Christmas shopping. It means a lot to their families, which have made a lot of sacrifices over the years."
- Updated
Anyone with information about the double homicide is asked to contact Detective Isaac Washington by email at iwashington@eastchicago.com or by phone at 219-391-8318.
- Updated
MERRILLVILLE — The town will once again be home to a large drive-thru holiday lighting display.
- Updated
Four suspects fled into the JCPenney store, Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said.
- Updated
Crash occurred around 7:30 a.m., police said.
Northwoods restaurant and music venue to return: 'We're going to get life flowing through these logs again'
- Updated
Northwoods is returning as Northwoods Falls. Styled after a woodsy Wisconsin lodge, the outdoors-themed eatery and nightlife spot was a popular place dance, drink Leinenkugel and hear live local music.
- Updated
He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 6:18 p.m., coroner staff said.
- Updated
Anyone with information on Anthony T. Kirkland's whereabouts are asked to call 911.
Downtown Michigan City is poised to land an eight-story-tall boutique hotel with a rooftop pool and upscale restaurant