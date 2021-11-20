3 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $425,000

PRICE IMPROVEMENT!! LOOK NO FURTHER AND MOVE RIGHT IN! Open Concept living room with the warmth of a Granite Gas Fireplace just in time for Fall. Large windows for lots of natural light, 9ft Ceilings & Laminate Wood flooring throughout the Main Level with Modern Lighting Fixtures & Design. Kitchen features an abundance of 42" cabinets with an 48 inch kitchen island and SS appliances. Den / Flex Room could be used as an Office, Dining Room, or play room.3 Bedroom home with a Large Master Suite enter through the double doors (including walk-in closet) and Loft (Can be made into 4th Bedroom)with Upstairs Laundry room! Luxury master bath is GORGEOUS w/ Soaker tub, separate shower, ceramic tile floor, and double vanity available!3-Car Garage, Pool, TREK Deck (never needing paint or stain!), Large Concrete Patio with Fenced in Yard-perfect for entertaining!Great functional floor plan at a GREAT PRICE!! 90%+ HIGH EFFICIENCY FURNACE, HIGH EFFICIENCY WATER HEATER. Schedule your showing today!