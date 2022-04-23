3 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $429,900

SLATED FOR COMPLETION AUGUST 2022. This is our FRANKLIN model. Interior features include an open concept living area, kitchen with white cabinetry, pantry, GRANITE, crown molding, HARDWOOD in main living areas, stainless steel dishwasher and microwave, soft close kitchen cabinet doors and drawers, dining area with sliders to patio, main bedroom with tray ceiling, bath with tiled shower and walk-in-closet, black or brushed nickel lighting and hardware, laundry room, QUARTZ in bathrooms, and a DAYLIGHT basement. Exterior features include vinyl & stone exterior, full landscaping package to include sodded front, seeded sides & rear, mulch/bush package, 3 CAR GARAGE, garage opener installed, and builder's warranty. Photos of a prior build, options may be different than those listed and/or pictured. Different homesites/floor plans available.