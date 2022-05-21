3 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $742,000

PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION. This house plan has a French country feel. This home features 3-4 beds & 2 1/2-3 baths. It starts w/the office which features built-in shelving. The great room features a fireplace, built-in shelving & opens up to the screened-in porch. The kitchen has brick accent walls & timber on the ceiling. The kitchen also showcases an enlarged center island w/breakfast bar & plenty of cabinetry for storage & large walk-in-in pantry, Owners bedroom has tray ceiling & adjoining bath. The 2/3 beds have walk-in closets. Enjoy privacy & security of a gated community (coming 2022) with affordable POA dues & reasonable covenants. Rural & luxurious setting will be complimented by architectural styles including Craftsman, French Tudor, & European homes. Low taxes & affordable living. City sewers & AT&T fiber optic services are available. Price of home does not include the lot. Buyer can put proposed construction on lot of their choice. Photos are representative of a previous build.