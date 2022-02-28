 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Merrillville - $185,000

Newly updated and move in ready home features nearly 2,200 finished square feet with 3 very large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Fresh newer carpet and paint throughout with tons of storage and 2 large common living rooms offers plenty of room for everyone. Open layout with lots of natural light in the kitchen that has brand new appliances that all stay! Located on a quiet dead end street with no neighbors behind and easy access to highways for commuters makes this one that won't last long! Taxes do not reflect any exemptions and should be nearly half with homestead exemption applied.

