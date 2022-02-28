Newly updated and move in ready home features nearly 2,200 finished square feet with 3 very large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Fresh newer carpet and paint throughout with tons of storage and 2 large common living rooms offers plenty of room for everyone. Open layout with lots of natural light in the kitchen that has brand new appliances that all stay! Located on a quiet dead end street with no neighbors behind and easy access to highways for commuters makes this one that won't last long! Taxes do not reflect any exemptions and should be nearly half with homestead exemption applied.
3 Bedroom Home in Merrillville - $185,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Lake County coroner’s Ooffice and East Chicago Police Department are continuing the investigation.
Joshua Jensen, 26, is accused of repeatedly molesting the girl while they were alone together at a Gary residence.
"If you intend to come to Lake County, Indiana, to a gun show or any gun store to purchase guns illegally, we will arrest you, and we will prosecute you," Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.
Porter County Engineer Mike Novotney knew the Carriage Hills subdivision in Jackson Township needed stormwater problems solved. But until a large sinkhole opened up, he didn’t realize it was urgent.
“Portillo's is a hugely popular restaurant, and it will add another avenue of casual dining to the corridor."
"Dispatch was able to hear an ongoing domestic dispute between the male and a female," police said.
"There were also multiple hand warming packs in the same pocket as the bottles were found," the officer said.
"The driver told officers that the driver of the (second) vehicle didn't stop and continued to travel north," police said.
"The idea is to serve residents and visitors of all ages, for this generation and for those who come after us."
The officer was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.