Welcome to your new home in The Meadows! As you pull in the driveway you'll notice low maintenance landscaping and an oversized two car garage! Make your way through the foyer, up the stairs into the spacious eat-in kitchen (stainless steel appliances included) and living room. You and your guests will notice the cathedral ceilings that give you that open and airy feeling as you entertain and create new memories.If you need a little more space or need a spot for a grill there is a deck through the sliding door off the dining area! Down the hall you will see all three bedrooms and one bathroom. As you make your way through the master bedroom you'll be sure to notice the beautiful en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet! Down below is room to grow in the unfinished basement. A great home, with room to grow, in a quiet neighborhood, close to highways and shopping!? This home won't last long! Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Merrillville - $315,000
