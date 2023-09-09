UNITS AVAILABLE ~ BROOKSTONE NORTH - DARLINGTON MODEL** Starting at $320,000- 3 Bed /2 Bath- 1,608 Sq. Ft. **Luxury condominiums in the heart of Merrillville for Carefree Living! UNIQUELY designed building with 4 floors and attached garages. Open Concept Design, Primary Bedroom suite w/ bathroom and walk-in closets. In-unit laundry, utility closets & Balcony.Darlington model offered on floors 2-4. Residents will enjoy outdoor pond, fire pit and landscaped walkways, clubhouse and live video surveillance & check in.