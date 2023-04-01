Looking for a newly built and move in ready home? The Regency! All new Savannah Ridge conveniently located close to expressway, shopping, restaurants.3 bedroom split style 2 story is loaded with special features. Primary bedroom with sitting room area, glamour bath.Main floor is open, full of light with volume ceilings, hardwood flooring. Full unfinished basement , sodded lot and deck also included. Kitchen overlooks rec room, and boasts granite topped island, with plenty of quality in vogue cabinets. Dining room and formal living makes this the perfect home for large gatherings.
3 Bedroom Home in Merrillville - $459,900
