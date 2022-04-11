3 Bedroom Home in Michigan City - $214,900

Quiet & Well Established neighborhood close to schools. Come into the foyer and enter the Living Room that has hardwood floors, gas fireplace and dinning area. The dinning area boasts a wall of windows that featuring a 3-season room, extra entertaining room or that quiet time. Eat-in kitchen, adorable lighted hutch, all appliances stay including washer and dryer. Three nice sized bedrooms with large closets and shelving. Full bath features bathtub and separte standing shower. Large back yard with irregation system front & back yards. Rec room in lower level built with built in shelving, 1/2 bath, laundry area. Call for a showing!