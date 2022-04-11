 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Michigan City - $214,900

3 Bedroom Home in Michigan City - $214,900

Quiet & Well Established neighborhood close to schools. Come into the foyer and enter the Living Room that has hardwood floors, gas fireplace and dinning area. The dinning area boasts a wall of windows that featuring a 3-season room, extra entertaining room or that quiet time. Eat-in kitchen, adorable lighted hutch, all appliances stay including washer and dryer. Three nice sized bedrooms with large closets and shelving. Full bath features bathtub and separte standing shower. Large back yard with irregation system front & back yards. Rec room in lower level built with built in shelving, 1/2 bath, laundry area. Call for a showing!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts