3 Bedroom Home in Munster - $234,900

What do Magnolia, Redbud, Crab, Maple and Sycamore all have in common? If you love trees, plantings, bird feeders and flowers, you will love the yard on this one owner lovingly maintained home. Three levels of finished living with all 3 bedrooms together on the upper level. The bedrooms show off the hardwood floors. There is hardwood hiding under the carpet in the Living room and Dining room. Corner wood burning stone fireplace is a focal point in Lr and Dr. Kitchen features granite countertops, under cabinet lighting, eating area, and all appliances stay (refrig is brand new). Lower level has family room, bathroom with shower, laundry room. Washer, dryer, freezer, and workbench stay. Light and bright home with over 20 windows that open in for cleaning. Outside is a composite deck with Pergola, big 2 car garage, ample off street driveway space. Behind the garage are bricks from the Munster Brickyard included so you can built your dream firepit! Motion lights front, back and garage.