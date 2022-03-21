 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Munster - $234,900

3 Bedroom Home in Munster - $234,900

What do Magnolia, Redbud, Crab, Maple and Sycamore all have in common? If you love trees, plantings, bird feeders and flowers, you will love the yard on this one owner lovingly maintained home. Three levels of finished living with all 3 bedrooms together on the upper level. The bedrooms show off the hardwood floors. There is hardwood hiding under the carpet in the Living room and Dining room. Corner wood burning stone fireplace is a focal point in Lr and Dr. Kitchen features granite countertops, under cabinet lighting, eating area, and all appliances stay (refrig is brand new). Lower level has family room, bathroom with shower, laundry room. Washer, dryer, freezer, and workbench stay. Light and bright home with over 20 windows that open in for cleaning. Outside is a composite deck with Pergola, big 2 car garage, ample off street driveway space. Behind the garage are bricks from the Munster Brickyard included so you can built your dream firepit! Motion lights front, back and garage.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts