3 Bedroom Home in Munster - $463,288

NOW HOLDING UNITS Beautiful 4 story building in Centennial Village. C V is aWalkable, Lifestyle Center, for a unique living experience, LIVE,SHOP,DINE. Unit #406 (4th floor) *3 bedroom, 2 bath, the Community Park unit ( E2)), available at this price on the 4th floor. Single Garage space is sold separately,$28,673, includes a secure storage area *10'ceilings *Quality finishes; solid wood cabinets, slow close doors & drawers, granite, brand appliances, flooring choice, options to upgrade & customize. Patio doors that open for fresh air, a Juliet balcony *In unit laundry *The Community model, E 2 which is modified to a 3 bedroom floor plan, located on the curve of the building overlooking the circle *10 yr Real Estate tax abatement if you qualify for a homestead exemption *Located next to the 200 + acre, Centennial Park. Enjoy the park's events, golf, bike ride the regional trail network & enjoy the water features, art & gardens.

