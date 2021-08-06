 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Munster - $649,999

COMING LATE SUMMER / EARLY FALL - LUXURY MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING!The final unit of the beautiful 8-unit Regal Court development in prestigious White Oak Estates. This beautiful maintenance free two-story townhome features cathedral ceilings, luxury appliances, custom designed kitchen, hardwood wide-plank flooring, first floor master bedroom with en-suite, eight-foot doors, and 10-foot ceilings throughout. Call today for more info!

