Presenting the Blakely. A beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch-style home designed for comfort and simplicity. Stepping into the front foyer will lead you to 2 bedrooms with slide-door closets, and a full guest bathroom with tub-in style shower and a single vanity. Down the foyer hallway opens into a bright, open concept greatroom and kitchen with a large island. The kitchen comes complete with a walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, HD laminate countertops, satin nickel finishes and Fallow maple cabinetry. A modern electric fireplace and wall mounting prep for a TV anchors the great room. Off the greatroom, an oak railing leads downstairs to the full basement with rough-in plumbing. The owner's bedroom features a tiled shower with glass framing and doorway, double bowl vanity and walk- in closet. The attached 2.5 car garage at the front of the home steps into the laundry room complete with laundry tub and leads back to the entry foyer. NOW INCLUDING FULL YARD SOD!